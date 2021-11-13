Fred VanVleet fined by NBA for ‘obscene gesture’ in celebration

Fred VanVleet has been fined by the NBA for doing an “obscene gesture” on Thursday night.

VanVleet scored 32 points in Toronto’s 115-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors guard made a big 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game in the final minute and celebrated by doing the “big balls dance.”

The big balls dance is a big no-no in the eyes of the NBA, which is why VanVleet was fined $15,000 for doing it.

That’s chump change for someone making just under $20 million this season. VanVleet is probably more than happy to trade $15,000 for making big shots in close games like that one.