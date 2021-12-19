Fred VanVleet had shade for Russell Westbrook after big game

Russell Westbrook was probably just trying to enjoy a quiet Saturday night, but one fellow point guard unexpectedly came at him nevertheless.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had an excellent performance in a blowout victory over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors. VanVleet finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists.

After the game, VanVleet spoke on his near triple-double.

“I gotta be a little more selfish,” said VanVleet, via Vivek Jacob of the Raptors’ team website. “I think I could get them though. If I actually tried to get a triple-double, I probably could get it. But every time I get close, I just can’t make myself hunt it the way I need to. Being the shortest guy on the court doesn’t really help in terms of chasing rebounds down.

“My teammates, they’re not giving me the Westbrook treatment where they get out the way and let me go get it, so might have to have a talk with them about that,” VanVleet added.

Westbrook, the king of the triple-double, has been criticized for supposedly padding his stats so that he can record his triple-doubles. It was especially so when he was on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his teammates would regularly box out for him to get rebounds on the defensive end.

VanVleet does not really have any history with Westbrook to speak of. But he is far from the only NBA figure to make that suggestion about Westbrook.

Photo: Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports