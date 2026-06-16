Friend of Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones dies during Jones’ bachelorette party

Tyrese Haliburton ’s fiancée Jade Jones has suffered a tragic loss.

26-year-old Makenzi Kern, a close friend of Jones, died during Jones’ bachelorette party in St. Bart’s earlier this month, according to a report Monday by TMZ. Kern is said to have died unexpectedly from health complications, and her family reportedly does not believe that foul play, drugs, or alcohol were involved in her death.

TMZ adds that Kern died on June 8 after being included in several group pictures posted to social media along with Jones and their other friends during the bachelorette party. You can read their full report on the situation here.

On June 6, two days before Kern’s death, Jones shared a number of individual and group photos from the bachelorette party. She has yet to post to social media ever since then.

Kern and Jones were both cheerleaders at Iowa State University. As it turns out, Kern’s final post to Instagram (back in 2024) was about celebrating with Jones during Jones’ birthday that year.

The two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton, 26, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jones, 28, a little less than a year ago. The two met because Haliburton also attended Iowa State himself, playing for the Cyclones from 2018-20.