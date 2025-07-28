Tyrese Haliburton gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones

The NBA season may have ended in disappointing fashion for Tyrese Haliburton, but the Indiana Pacers star still seems like he is having a great summer.

Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones announced via social media on Monday that they are engaged. Haliburton recently proposed to Jones on the court at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, which is where Tyrese played in college at Iowa State. He and Jones also met at the school.

“The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins,” Haliburton wrote on Instagram.

Jones was very vocal with her support of Haliburton during Indiana’s run to the NBA Finals this year. The two have been together for Haliburton’s entire career, which began when the Sacramento Kings drafted him 12th overall in 2020.

Haliburton battled a calf injury during the playoffs and then tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He carried the Pacers to that point with clutch shot after clutch shot and proved he deserves to be viewed as an elite scorer.

Haliburton has a long road to recovery, but he will have the thought of getting married to help take his mind off of things.