Full details of huge James Harden to Nets trade

The massive James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets became much larger than involving two teams and one player.

In the end, four teams, seven players, six draft picks, and four pick swaps were involved in the trade.

Here is a look at what each team received in the end.

Brooklyn Nets:

– James Harden

Houston Rockets:

– Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs

– 4 first-round picks (3 from the Nets 2022, 2024, 2026; and 1 from the Milwaukee Bucks via Cleveland 2022)

– 4 first-round pick swaps from the Nets (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027)

Indiana Pacers:

– Caris LeVert, second-round pick from Houston

Cleveland Cavaliers:

– Jarrett Allen

– Taurean Prince

The Cavs were able to sneak in and get Allen and Prince, which is a nice addition, all for trading a first-round pick from the Bucks. The Pacers were able to flip Oladipo, who wanted out, for LeVert, which is a nice replacement.

The Nets are the big winners because they get the MVP to pair with another MVP … and Kyrie Irving, if he ever decides to play again.

The Rockets were in a tough spot because Harden was forcing their hand. Although they get a lot of goodies on paper, you have to question what it will amount to. Oladipo could be gone after the season. The first-round picks from the Nets and Bucks will most likely be late in the draft, and least for the next few years, which would also make the pick swap rights useless. The Rockets could end up with very little to show for Harden in a few years.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0