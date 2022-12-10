Funny photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavericks goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week.

Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.

Check out the funny photo (per basketball writer Jason Gallagher).

Giannis just rubbing it in lol pic.twitter.com/D19LvnUHKB — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) December 10, 2022

For context, Antetokounmpo did the same thing after a loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia last month. However, an arena worker got in the way of his post-game free-throw session with a ladder, leading to Antetokounmpo angrily pushing the ladder down. Take a look.

There was actually much more to the incident that occurred in Philly. That probably explains why the Dallas worker was holding onto his ladder for dear life as Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws.

The ex-MVP Antetokounmpo was not too bad from the foul line on Friday, going 7-for-10. But Antetokounmpo picked up his sixth foul in the fourth quarter, forcing him to be a spectator for the final 2:55. Still, the Bucks held onto for the 106-105 victory and Antetokounmpo didn’t have to push a large climbing device out of the way afterwards. That is a win-win all around.