Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.

You can see the video of the bizarre episode here.

Some time after the incident, Harrell spoke out about it on Twitter.

“Aye make sure you get the complete story,” Harrell wrote. “I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT.”

The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo shot a miserable 4-for-15 from the line in Friday’s loss to the 76ers. After Harrell interrupted his postgame workout session by taking away the ball, Antetokounmpo retreated to the away locker room and returned with basketballs of his own. Harrell and Antetokounmpo then proceeded to do work on opposite ends of the court.

The frustration did not end there for Antetokounmpo however. Following the incident with Harrell, Antetokounmpo got into it with an arena worker who stationed a ladder in front of the basket Antetokounmpo was shooting at. Antetokounmpo also declined to apologize afterwards for doing so.

The ladder incident was captured on video. You can see it below.