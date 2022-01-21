Funny photo of Knicks fan ignoring struggling team goes viral

One New York Knicks fan found something better to do with his time on Thursday than watch his floundering team.

A hilarious photo went viral this week of a Knicks fan in the stands at Madison Square Garden for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As the Knicks struggled during the contest, the fan decided to watch television on a tablet instead of watching the game in front of him.

In the photo, which was posted by Twitter user Jeremy Cohen, the fan appeared to be watching a muted episode of “The Office.” Check it out.

Someone is watching “The Office”without sound or subtitles at the Knicks game, and honestly, I can’t say I blame them pic.twitter.com/5fwepNHl5F — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) January 21, 2022

The Knicks would go on to lose to the 13th-place Pelicans by the final of 102-91. It was an ugly showing where the Knicks trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half. Thus, you can’t really blame the fan for getting more enjoyment from Michael Scott than from Julius Randle.

Knicks fans are always very entertaining when their team is winning. But it turns out that they are plenty entertaining when their team is losing as well.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports