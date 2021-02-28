 Skip to main content
Video: Knicks fans go wild celebrating team getting to .500

February 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

The New York Knicks are playing respectable basketball, which has their fans celebrating.

The Knicks on Saturday night beat the Indiana Pacers 110-107 to improve to 17-17 on the season. The win gave the Knicks a .500 record for the first time since January 22.

Just under 2,000 fans attended the game and got to enjoy the win in person. The fans were loving it and celebrated in the streets after the win.

All-Star Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Derrick Rose, who was acquired in a trade earlier in February, had 17 points and a season-high 11 assists.

This is the best the Knicks have looked since 2013, which explains the excitement from the fans.

