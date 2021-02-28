Video: Knicks fans go wild celebrating team getting to .500

The New York Knicks are playing respectable basketball, which has their fans celebrating.

The Knicks on Saturday night beat the Indiana Pacers 110-107 to improve to 17-17 on the season. The win gave the Knicks a .500 record for the first time since January 22.

Just under 2,000 fans attended the game and got to enjoy the win in person. The fans were loving it and celebrated in the streets after the win.

They are wilding rn on 33rd and eighth pic.twitter.com/S2gAJBjPXN — MARIO M. (@tripleMwassup) February 28, 2021

All-Star Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Derrick Rose, who was acquired in a trade earlier in February, had 17 points and a season-high 11 assists.

This is the best the Knicks have looked since 2013, which explains the excitement from the fans.