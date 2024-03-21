NBA makes major decision on future of G League Ignite

The NBA is making a big change to the status of the G League Ignite team at the end of its current season.

The league will shut down the Ignite at the conclusion of the current G League season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The decision comes just four years after the NBA launched the developmental team in order to give top draft prospects a path to playing competitive basketball while making money.

Ultimately, the wholesale changes to the NCAA since 2020 rendered the Ignite obsolete. The rise of name, image, and likeness has allowed college athletes to make money while playing sports. That was more or less the entire point of the Ignite’s existence, so it makes little sense for the project to continue.

The Ignite should still be considered a success. It attracted a number of top players initially, and several who came through its ranks wound up being lottery picks, including Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green, and Scoot Henderson. The team is just 6-40 this season, however, as there are fewer reasons for top prep players to forego college and play for the Ignite instead.