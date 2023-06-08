Gabe Vincent called for controversial foul in Game 3

Gabe Vincent was called for a controversial foul during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between his Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic had the ball for Denver during the second quarter and was bringing it up the court. Jokic passed the ball ahead to Aaron Gordon, who wasn’t looking. Since Gordon wasn’t looking, he ran into Vincent, who was ready to try for a steal.

This was called a foul on Gabe Vincent, his 3rd of the first half.pic.twitter.com/oqu6aCb2Ja — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 8, 2023

Vincent was called for a foul on the play, which was his third of the half. ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy did not like the call.

"To me, that's wrong place, wrong time, wrong call. To me, this is not a foul."- Jeff Van Gundy 🏀🦓🎙️ #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/h7cXvObW9Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 8, 2023

“To me that’s wrong place, wrong time, wrong call. To me this is not a foul. This is a bad play,” Van Gundy said.

It’s hard not to agree with Van Gundy about the situation. Though the officials took it easier on Vincent with foul calls in the second half, who knows whether his approach was affected by having three fouls called on him in the first half.