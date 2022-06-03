Gary Payton II’s comment about dating women goes viral

Gary Payton II went viral ahead of the NBA Finals due to his funny comment about his dating preferences.

Payton was interviewed by Guillermo from “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” on Wednesday, a day ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Guillermo is known for the wacky questions he asks athletes, and his line of questioning to Payton was no exception.

Guillermo warmed Payton up with a funny question about being able to wear shorts at his job. Then Guillermo took it up a notch with the dating question.

“Are you into Latinas?” Guillermo asked.

Payton rolled with the question and answered, “I don’t discriminate.”

Payton seemed to enjoy the exchange. He also just put himself out there to an even wider variety of women.

Payton suffered a fractured elbow on May 3 but has recovered enough to be available for the NBA Finals.