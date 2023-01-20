Gary Trent Jr’s father calls out Brook Lopez over altercation

After getting into it with the junior this week, Brook Lopez is hearing it from the senior.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man Lopez was involved in an altercation several days ago with Toronto Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr. During the fourth quarter of their game Tuesday, Lopez and Trent Jr. got tangled up on a shot attempt, and tempers flared between the two teams. Lopez even ripped off Trent Jr’s headband at one point (video here).

Lopez was ultimately ejected for the incident while Raptors forward OG Anunoby and assistant coach Jamaal Magloire received technical fouls.

Toronto played again on Thursday (against the Minnesota Timberwolves), and Trent Jr’s father, Gary Trent Sr., was interviewed on the broadcast.

“I probably would have socked Lopez back in my day, [Trent Jr.] made the smarter decision,” said Trent Sr., referencing how his son kept a cool head during the altercation with Lopez. “I wasn’t as wise when I was young.”

Gary Trent Sr says he would have socked Brook Lopez back in the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/wk1oqwaVpD — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 20, 2023

Trent Sr, now 48, played in the NBA for nine seasons from 1995 to 2004. He was teammates in his career with fiery old-school competitors like Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett, so we don’t doubt him on his word here.

With Trent Sr. now entering the beef between his son and Lopez, it will be interesting to see if Lopez’s twin brother Robin (who has a bit of a hot head of his own) jumps into the fray as well.