Brook Lopez ejected for scuffle with Raptors

January 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bucks and Raptors players gather

Brook Lopez was ejected from Tuesday night’s Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors game after getting into a scuffle with his opponents.

The Bucks had the ball and had just scored on a Jrue Holiday floater to make it 113-110 with 6:40 left in the game. Prior to Holiday scoring, Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. had gotten locked up. The two remained locked together as they moved beyond the baseline. Lopez even ripped off Trent’s headband.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby and assistant coach Jamaal Magloire were both assessed technical fouls for the incident. Lopez was given two technicals, triggering his ejection.

Lopez had 19 points in 29 minutes at the time of his ejection.

Toronto was given the ball after the incident, but Milwaukee won 130-122.

