George Hill thinks bubble season was mistake in light of social justice movement

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said Monday the NBA’s bubble season was a mistake against the backdrop of the social justice movement.

Hill spoke Monday about the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin on Sunday that has sparked new protests. Hill said that there was little that the Bucks could do right now due to their presence in the bubble. He added that in his opinion, players shouldn’t even have gone into the bubble in the first place.

Talking about what the police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin and what players can do, Bucks guard George Hill said, "We can't do anything. First all, we shouldn't have came to this damn place to be honest." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 24, 2020

George Hill: "Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we're here. It is what it is. We can't do anything from right here. But definitely when it's all settled, some things need to be done." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 24, 2020

Hill is not alone in his opinion. Several players voiced concerns about playing amid protests over the death of George Floyd. A few even considered opting out for that reason.

On the other hand, there were plenty of big-name players that felt they could play and speak out at the same time. Several have already issued statements about the most recent shooting.