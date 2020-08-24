 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 24, 2020

George Hill thinks bubble season was mistake in light of social justice movement

August 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

George Hill

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said Monday the NBA’s bubble season was a mistake against the backdrop of the social justice movement.

Hill spoke Monday about the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin on Sunday that has sparked new protests. Hill said that there was little that the Bucks could do right now due to their presence in the bubble. He added that in his opinion, players shouldn’t even have gone into the bubble in the first place.

Hill is not alone in his opinion. Several players voiced concerns about playing amid protests over the death of George Floyd. A few even considered opting out for that reason.

On the other hand, there were plenty of big-name players that felt they could play and speak out at the same time. Several have already issued statements about the most recent shooting.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus