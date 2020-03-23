George Karl burying hatchet with Carmelo Anthony?

George Karl and Carmelo Anthony did not exactly have the best relationship, but it looks like Karl may effectively be extending an olive branch.

The former NBA Coach of the Year tweeted on Monday that he had been asked to name the top five starters that he had coached. Karl included Anthony, his old Denver Nuggets star, at the forward spot. Rounding out Karl’s five were Gary Payton, Chauncey Billups, Ray Allen, and Shawn Kemp. He also named Joe Barry Carroll and World B. Free as potential alternates.

Got asked to name my “top 5 starters.” Tough to name just 5!! Here goes: – Gary @GaryPayton_

– Shawn @sk40_reignman

– Melo @carmeloanthony

– Chauncey @1MrBigShot

– Ray Allen Alternates on here may include Joe Barry Carroll and World B. Free! Great players in their day! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 23, 2020

For Karl, who coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings on top of the Nuggets, including Anthony is especially interesting. The two men clashed during their time together in Denver, and Karl unloaded on Anthony in a 2016 book, calling the ex-scoring champ a “user of people” and criticizing his defense.

Anthony has since accepted and thrived in a reduced role in Portland though, and it sounds like Karl’s issues with him may finally be a thing of the past.