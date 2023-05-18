George Karl fires back at JR Smith

It has been more than a decade since JR Smith played for George Karl with the Denver Nuggets, but there is clearly still no love lost between the two.

Smith was a guest on the latest episode of “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. He criticized Karl during the appearance and at one point said the former coach “didn’t have one out of bounds play my whole time playing for this man.” Smith pointed specifically to a 2009 playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers when the Nuggets struggled to get the ball inbounds.

Karl remembers it differently. He issued a response on Twitter and said Smith was probably “smoking weed” when the Nuggets practiced their inbound plays.

I’m happy for @TheRealJRSmith these days with his education, golf etc. And he’s the second best athlete I coached after Shawn! Re out of bounds plays, I’m sure JR was smoking weed when we practiced them but it’s 15 years ago so let’s just celebrate and move forward! https://t.co/pa6vR5z8x4 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 17, 2023

Apparently Smith did not appreciate the rebuttal. Karl later shared a screenshot showing that Smith had blocked him on Twitter.

This is JR with his passive aggressive BS pic.twitter.com/Ic0x4h9aHJ — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 17, 2023

Keep in mind that Smith was responsible for one of the most infamous late-game blunders in NBA history. Even if what he said about Karl happened to be true, Smith has not exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.