George Karl has hilarious tweet about Lakers’ offseason moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have added several aging former All-Stars to their roster this summer, and George Karl thinks they are a lock to win an NBA title … if you turn back the clock eight years.

The Lakers currently have six players on their team who were named All-Stars in 2012. Karl sent a great tweet about that on Friday:

This team is headed straight to the 2012-2013 NBA championship!! https://t.co/dd94d1TsNv — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 3, 2021

A lot of people have been thinking the same thing as Karl. The Lakers made a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook this offseason. He is obviously still in his prime, but even he was an All-Star back in 2012. L.A. also signed Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo. They’re bringing back Marc Gasol as of now, and of course they still have LeBron James.

As if that wasn’t enough All-Star players in the latter stages of their career, the Lakers have also agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan.

Time will tell if the signings pay off, but there has obviously been a theme to the Lakers’ offseason. Karl is not the only one who has taken note of it.