DeAndre Jordan will reportedly sign one-year deal with Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is heading out west to add some depth to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 deal with the Lakers after he clears waivers.

Jordan spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, who immediately bought out his contract. The Lakers were very quickly mentioned as a potential destination for the veteran center.

Long one of the league’s most effective rebounders and shot blockers, Jordan has shifted into a smaller role in recent years. The 33-year-old made 57 appearances for the Nets last year, averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He’ll occupy a reserve role for the Lakers, adding interior defense and rebounding for a Lakers team that will expect to contend and will want cover for stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.