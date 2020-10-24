George Karl takes shot at DeMarcus Cousins

George Karl vs. DeMarcus Cousins is the beef that just will not die.

Karl, the former Sacramento Kings coach, tweeted a shot at his old player on Friday. Karl responded to a HoopsHype tweet prompting people to answer with “the player you disliked the most ten years ago and the player you dislike most now.” Karl’s reply simply read, “DeMarcus Cousins” along with the infamous snake emoji.

Karl coached Cousins on the Kings for two seasons from 2014 to 2016. It was a forgettable tenure where the team went 44-68 (.393) and got plagued by the hostilities between Karl and Cousins. If you are wondering why Karl included a snake emoji, this should explain it.

Cousins was also the subject of another seemingly derisive posting by Karl earlier this year. Their partnership ended over four years ago, but they still appear to be very much on each other’s minds.