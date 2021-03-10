Look: This Gianna Bryant tribute mural has a cool Kobe image hidden in it

A tribute mural featuring Gianna Bryant also has a cool image of Kobe hidden in it.

Numerous murals featuring the Bryants have popped up around the world following the tragic deaths of the Hall of Famer and his daughter in a helicopter crash last year. Artist Tehrell Porter created a mural in Los Angeles that features Gianna, who was 13 years old when she died. What’s cool about the image is that if you look closely in Gianna’s hair, you will see Kobe hidden there.

Gigi had a dream of playing basketball at UConn. She and Kobe died while on their way to one of Gigi’s basketball events in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Just this week, a judge made a key ruling in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over photos from the fatal helicopter crash.