Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with a blatant travel in Game 6

The NBA has gotten embarrassingly lax when it comes to enorcing traveling rules, especially for superstars. The travel Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with late in the third quarter of Game 6 on Friday night was a joke.

Antetokounmpo made a layup with 33.9 seconds left in the third quarter of Game 6 between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The two-time MVP took about four steps after gathering the ball and was not called for a travel.

How is this not a travel by Giannis? pic.twitter.com/sS1s8JBpky — Kaleb Ivy (@kalebivy_FF) May 14, 2022

He looked like a rugby player just running with the ball.

We know the NBA wants to cater to its superstars, but how can they possibly justify allowing that? Giannis scored 44 points and had 20 rebounds. He doesn’t need that much help from the refs.

Boston still won 108-95 to force a Game 7 at home on Sunday.

My only question to you is this: which travel was worse, this one or the one from Ja Morant?