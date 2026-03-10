Video: Gonzaga player crashes into a cheerleader and gets hilariously distracted

A Gonzaga Bulldogs player seemingly forgot for a moment what mattered Monday night.

Gonzaga freshman guard Mario Saint-Supery grabbed some attention after he crashed into a cheerleader following a lay-up attempt in transition during a WCC Tournament game against the Oregon State Beavers at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Saint-Supery clearly felt bad about it, as he could be seen on the broadcast looking very apologetic.

None of the cheerleaders appeared to be seriously hurt or annoyed by what happened, but he couldn’t stop checking on them.

Gonzaga seniors Jalen Warley and Graham Ike helped pick up Saint-Supery, with Ike putting a little bit of force while yanking away Saint-Supery from the scene, as though to remind the first-year guard to stay locked in.

Fortunately, everyone seemed fine after that collision, including Saint-Supery, who finished the game with a modest scoring output of 4 points, but had 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds — and a viral moment.

Ike, meanwhile, led the Zags with a double-double of 24 points and 11 boards.

The Bulldogs also came away with a 65-56 win, advancing to the WCC Tournament championship game, where they will face the Santa Clara Broncos on Tuesday at the same venue.