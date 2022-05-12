Giannis Antetokounmpo bloodied with cut near eye after accidental elbow

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked more like a boxer than a basketball player on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo was caught in the face by an accidental elbow from teammate Pat Connaughton late in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Giannis got bloody cause of Pat Connaughton's elbow. pic.twitter.com/cXoqnXAeto — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) May 12, 2022

The Bucks star did not seem to care about the cut and continued to play despite having a bloody face. He later got treated by the Bucks’ medical staff.

The bloody face was a small price for Antetokounmpo to pay for the win. He had 40 points on 16/27 shooting and 11 rebounds. Milwaukee pulled away with a 110-107 win over Boston to take a 3-2 series lead.

“It’s been a rough couple games, but I’m good,” Antetokounmpo said during his postgame interview.

Antetokounmpo will have a day to rest before having a chance to clinch the series at home on Friday.