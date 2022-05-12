 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo bloodied with cut near eye after accidental elbow

May 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo with blood dripping down

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked more like a boxer than a basketball player on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo was caught in the face by an accidental elbow from teammate Pat Connaughton late in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The Bucks star did not seem to care about the cut and continued to play despite having a bloody face. He later got treated by the Bucks’ medical staff.

The bloody face was a small price for Antetokounmpo to pay for the win. He had 40 points on 16/27 shooting and 11 rebounds. Milwaukee pulled away with a 110-107 win over Boston to take a 3-2 series lead.

“It’s been a rough couple games, but I’m good,” Antetokounmpo said during his postgame interview.

Antetokounmpo will have a day to rest before having a chance to clinch the series at home on Friday.

