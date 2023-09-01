Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother gets promotion from Bucks

There are now not one, not two, but three Antetokounmpos on the Milwaukee Bucks roster.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday that the Bucks have signed star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s younger brother Alex. He will be joining the team’s roster ahead of training camp.

The 22-year-old Alex, a 6-foot-8 small forward, is the youngest of the five Antetokounmpo brothers. He played for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate, last season, so the elevation to the NBA roster marks a promotion for Alex.

In addition to the two-time league MVP Giannis, older Antetokounmpo brother Thanasis has been with the Bucks for the last four seasons and just signed a new deal with them this summer. Giannis recently caused a stir by publicly hinting at an uncertain future with the Bucks, so perhaps the team is trying its best to appease him right now.