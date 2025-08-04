Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask Bucks for trade

The trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to have quieted down in recent weeks, but there is still reason for Milwaukee Bucks fans to feel a bit uneasy.

During Monday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is still deciding whether he wants to remain with the Bucks or request a trade. Charania first reported in May that Giannis was open-minded for the first time about playing elsewhere, and that apparently remains the case.

“Sources tell me there’s still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving,” Charania said. “He’s continuing to evaluate his future. I reported in mid-May that he’s evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere, and that process is continuing. There’s been some very real conversations over the past week or so.

“The constant question Giannis has is, “Can I win a championship with this roster?’ … He wants to win a second championship, so he’s asking that question over and over. There are multiple teams waiting in the wings, potentially, if Giannis this offseason still makes that decision.”

Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension with the Bucks in 2023. He is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

The Bucks chose to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard this offseason in order to create flexibility to build a championship-caliber roster around Giannis. Milwaukee then made a big splash in free agency by signing veteran center Myles Turner. Still, Antetokounmpo was said to be unhappy with the way the Bucks handled the Lillard situation.

With Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton both having suffered Achilles injuries during the playoffs, the Eastern Conference should be as wide open as ever next season. That makes it more likely that Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee, though he has stopped short of fully committing to the team.

Giannis had another outstanding regular season this year with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He was even better in the playoffs with 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, but it was not enough for Milwaukee to win a series. The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the opening round.