Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t change free throw routine after unusual call

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo got hit with a very unusual call late in Saturday’s playoff game against the Miami Heat, but he doesn’t intend to change anything because of it.

With 1:06 left in regulation and the Bucks leading by a point, Antetokounmpo was whistled for the rarely-enforced 10-second time violation while attempting a free throw. The call shocked the Bucks and left them wondering how such a rule could suddenly be enforced with one minute left in regulation in a playoff game.

Bucks backers LOOK AWAY Giannis is called for a 10 second violation at the FT linepic.twitter.com/QgmIDgbTav — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) May 22, 2021

After the game, Giannis admitted he had probably received a warning about the length of time it took him to attempt free throws. He did add that he doesn’t have any intention of changing things up in light of the violation, though.

Asked Giannis if he was given a warning by the officials earlier in the game about his free throws. His response: pic.twitter.com/5fqvb0aWsk — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 22, 2021

The Bucks ended up winning in overtime, so the call didn’t ultimately play any role in costing Milwaukee a playoff game. Antetokounmpo has had lots of free throw issues this season that persisted in this one, as he went just 6-for-13 at the line in Game 1. He might have ended up missing that one anyway.