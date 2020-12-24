Giannis Antetokounmpo chokes at free throw line in Bucks’ opener

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their opener to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in heartbreaking fashion.

The Bucks were down by two points with 0.4 seconds left and ran an inbounds play where they passed the ball to the rim. Giannis Antetokounmpo went up for a possible tip-in and missed, but a foul was called.

Antetokounmpo was sent to the free throw line to try and tie the game. He made the first free throw but missed the second, which would have tied the game at 122.

GIANNIS CRAQUE AUX LANCERS AU BUZZER !!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sMwu6Oq5Mb — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) December 24, 2020

That probably was the deserved outcome considering the foul call that sent Antetokounmpo to the line was questionable.

Prior to Giannis being sent to the line, Boston took a 122-120 lead on a banked-in 3-pointer by Jayson Tatum.

Fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the Celtics are now 1-0. And Giannis is now 0-1 since signing his massive contract.