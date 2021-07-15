Giannis Antetokounmpo has funny explanation for his early NBA Finals absences

Giannis Antetokounmpo logged his highest minute total in nearly a month in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The only time he really came off the floor was early in the first quarter, which also happened in Game 3. According to Giannis, that was when nature called.

Antetokounmpo was asked after Game 4 about missing time early in the first quarter. He hilariously explained that he had to “tinkle.”

"I went to take a tinkle and came back." —Giannis on leaving early in the first quarter in Games 3 and 4 pic.twitter.com/lChrvXy5ZS — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2021

Giannis is coming off a knee injury, so some have wondered if his early rest in games has been an indication that the knee is bothering him. If that is the case, his stats don’t reflect it. Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.3 points and 14 rebounds in four NBA Finals games thus far. He has also played an average of 39 minutes per game.

The Bucks have now evened the NBA Finals at 2-2 after losing the first two games. One of the biggest plays Giannis made in Game 4 came on defense with this massive blocked shot.