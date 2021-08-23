Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously roasted by girlfriend in Instagram comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo was hilariously roasted by his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger in a comment on a photo he shared on Instagram Sunday.

Giannis posted a photo of himself cheesing big time while chilling on the couch. The photo had major “championship vibes” following Antetokounmpo winning his first NBA championship. Fans loved seeing him so happy and seemingly carefree.

“What’s up people?!” Antetokounmpo wrote as his caption, with two laughing emojis.

Well, the fun didn’t last long. Mariah killed the vibe with a hilarious comment. She wrote back and said “our son!” to Giannis, telling him it was time to change the diaper.

“Our son! It’s your turn to change his diaper,” she wrote.

Giannis then wrote back to her, telling her to get off of his Instagram page.

Giannis is a fool pic.twitter.com/wA9bosUjgT — Shad (@rashadalaiyan) August 23, 2021

That was a funny exchange.

The two have produced some other viral moments, such as when Riddlesprigger shared she was a fan of a different NBA team.

Giannis and Mariah’s son Liam was born in Feb. 2020. They have another child on the way.