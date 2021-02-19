 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo not worried about Bucks’ losing streak

February 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost five in a row, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is not worried.

The Bucks lost 110-96 to the Raptors on Thursday night and are now 16-13. They lost three in a row on the road and then dropped consecutive games to the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the loss and said afterwards that he likes the adversity.

There are a few other reasons why Giannis probably isn’t too concerned about the loss.

The team has been without Jrue Holiday the last six games due to COVID-19. He is extremely valuable on both ends of the court, so it’s no surprise the team is 1-5 without him.

With or without Holiday, Bucks fans probably won’t like hearing Antetoukounmpo be so casual about Milwaukee’s losing streak.

