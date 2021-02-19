Giannis Antetokounmpo not worried about Bucks’ losing streak

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost five in a row, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is not worried.

The Bucks lost 110-96 to the Raptors on Thursday night and are now 16-13. They lost three in a row on the road and then dropped consecutive games to the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the loss and said afterwards that he likes the adversity.

Giannis says the 5-game losing skid is "not frustrating." He sees the growing pains as "part of it." He says he likes facing adversity and credits this mindset to growth as a person. "I think it's gonna help us as a team to be mentally tougher," he said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 19, 2021

There are a few other reasons why Giannis probably isn’t too concerned about the loss.

The team has been without Jrue Holiday the last six games due to COVID-19. He is extremely valuable on both ends of the court, so it’s no surprise the team is 1-5 without him.

Don’t forget, Jrue Holiday has missed 6 straight games for Milwaukee. They are 1-5 in those games, allowing 119 points per game. pic.twitter.com/xKzo0cRgTn — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 19, 2021

With or without Holiday, Bucks fans probably won’t like hearing Antetoukounmpo be so casual about Milwaukee’s losing streak.