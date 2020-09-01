Giannis Antetokounmpo open to guarding Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler erupted for 40 points in the Miami Heat’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Some wondered if Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been guarding Butler late in the fourth quarter, and Giannis was asked about that after the game.

He seems open to it.

A reporter asked Antetokounmpo after the game if he wanted to guard Butler in the fourth quarter. Giannis said he didn’t ask Mike Budenholzer to give him the assignment, but “The Greek Freak” is willing do whatever the Bucks coach asks of him.

Giannis, on if he asked to defend Jimmy Butler in crunch time: “I’ll do whatever the coach tells me to do” pic.twitter.com/40kbhe0NIp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 1, 2020

Giannis is 6-foot-11 compared to Butler’s 6-foot-7. You can understand why Antetokounmpo would ideally be used elsewhere on defense for Milwaukee, but they can’t let Butler catch fire the way he did in Game 1. The Heat star abused the Bucks late in the game.

Butler was so good that even Joel Embiid appeared to take a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers over the performance. Unless the Bucks change something defensively, the Heat could pull off the big upset in the Eastern Conference semifinals series.