Joel Embiid still seems salty over Sixers letting Jimmy Butler go

Joel Embiid has made no secret that he enjoyed Jimmy Butler as a teammate in Philly, and he still seems salty over the 76ers letting Butler go.

Butler was a monster for the Miami Heat in their Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday. Butler scored 40 points in the 115-104 win and took over down the stretch.

Embiid was following the game and tweeting about it.

He explicitly praised Butler over the performance:

He also tweeted a more subtle message.

IF…… — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2020

So why would Embiid tweet “if…”?

Embiid enjoyed being teammates with Butler last season and was upset they traded him to Miami. He also recently expressed unhappiness over Philly’s roster moves.

It’s easy to see why he would be frustrated seeing the Heat take a 1-0 series lead on the Bucks thanks to Butler, while his 76ers got swept.