Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral for hilarious swipe at Kevin Durant

Even if he hasn’t played in a game since early January, Kevin Durant is still getting posterized.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared this week on “The Daily Show” (with guest host Hasan Minaj) and took a hilarious shot at the Phoenix Suns star Durant over his history of joining superteams.

“You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title,” said Antetokounmpo in a message directed at Durant. “How about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team?”

Giannis to Kevin Durant: “You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title…how about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team” 😱

Of course, Antetokounmpo’s “diss” was part of a scripted comedy segment. He also took some funny swipes at other NBA stars like Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

But coming from Antetokounmpo, who has already led the team that drafted him to an NBA title, that dig may really sting Durant (especially since there is plenty of truth to it). To win it all, Durant had to flee for the Golden State Warriors, a 73-win team that already had Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. After winning two championships there, Durant left again to form a new superteam on the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving and (later) James Harden. When that went up in smoke, Durant then essentially forced his way to a Phoenix Suns team with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton (his third superteam in the last four years).

Durant has already taken plenty of (rightful) grief from the NBA community for constantly switching sides. Now we can add Antetokounmpo (jokingly or not) to Durant’s chorus of critics as well.