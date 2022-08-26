Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant.

Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable,” Barkley said.

It’s hard to disagree with Barkley and the humorous nickname he gave for the Brooklyn Nets star.

Like Chuck said, Durant wasn’t happy in OKC even though KD was an absolute star there and beloved in the area. Then KD chose to join the Warriors, but left after three years and was unhappy. Then he handpicked his next team — the Nets, handpicked his teammates, and approved the hiring of the team’s head coach. Despite making all these choices and basically building his own team, this summer he demanded a trade.

If picking his own team, his teammates, and his coach won’t make him happy, what will? Plus, Durant is constantly arguing with people on Twitter.

Like Barkley says, Durant never seems to be happy.