Timberwolves keeping 1 surprising player ‘off-limits’ in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly keeping a little-known teenager off the table in any Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions.

The Miami Heat have widely been considered the frontrunners in the Greek Freak sweepstakes this offseason. But that doesn’t mean the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t taking phone calls from other team executives.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, the Bucks are currently “seeking clarity” on what other teams aside from the Heat are willing to offer for Antetokounmpo. The Boston Celtics , Orlando Magic , Portland Trail Blazers , and the Timberwolves are all considered contenders for the Bucks star’s services.

Per the report, Milwaukee’s desired trade return from Minnesota would be a package that includes Jaden McDaniels , Naz Reid , Terrence Shannon Jr., and two first-round picks. The Timberwolves, however, supposedly have two players (aside from the obvious name: Anthony Edwards ) on their exclusion list in any trade talks: McDaniels and 19-year-old Joan Beringer .

Beringer, a 6’11” big man from France, played sparingly this year in his first season in the NBA. The No. 17 pick in last year’s draft took the floor in 40 regular-season contests, averaging just 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. His offense consisted almost entirely of dunks, which is why his field goal percentage sat at 66.3 percent.

To exclude a player like that in any Antetokounmpo trade talks would seem borderline foolish, given how raw Beringer looked in his rookie campaign. But once upon a time, Giannis looked just as raw as Beringer did when he entered the league in 2013. Minnesota may want to hold on to their French lottery ticket for the time being.

Nobody should expect Beringer’s “off-limits” tag to stick, however, if he’s the only piece holding up a trade that sends Antetokounmpo to Minneapolis.