Heat offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo has been revealed

The Miami Heat ’s reported trade offer for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been revealed.

The Heat have long been rumored to have an offer on the table for Antetokounmpo. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, they are offering a package headlined by Tyler Herro , Kel’el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., along with what is described as “prime draft capital.”

The Bucks will presumably want to start a bidding war over Antetokounmpo to get the best possible offer for him. As such, they have no real reason to rush to accept Miami’s offer no matter how good it is.

The Bucks are known to want that draft capital, and at least a few players that could help them now. Miami’s offer seems to do that. Herro has been an All-Star in the past, and Ware and Jaquez Jr. are both recent first-round picks.

Another question is whether Antetokounmpo would want to go to the Heat. They make sense and have frequently been named as a frontrunner, but Giannis wants to be certain they can still contend even after making a deal to acquire him.

Antetokounmpo, the former NBA MVP, is signed for $58.5 million next season. He can test free agency right after that by turning down his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, meaning he can exercise some leverage to steer himself to where he wants to go and stay long-term.