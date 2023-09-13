Giannis Antetokounmpo set to train with 1 all-time NBA legend

Giannis Antetokounmpo is turning to the teachings of the basketball ancestors.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Antetokounmpo appeared this week on the “48 Minutes” podcast. A noteworthy moment came when Antetokounmpo revealed that he plans to work with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon around the time of training camp this year.

“This season for the training camp, I have a trip that I’m going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon,” said Antetokounmpo, per NBA.com. “I love his game and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I’m going to spend with him, it’s going to be a blessing.”

The two-time Finals MVP Olajuwon, now 60, had one of the greatest low-post games known to man. It has almost become a rite of passage for the next generation of NBA big men to work with Olajuwon in the offseason to develop their footwork and artifice in the post (as Olajuwon has offered his services to countless stars over the years).

As for Antetokounmpo, he has said in the past that Olajuwon, who is of Nigerian descent like he is, was one of his childhood idols. Antetokounmpo recently turned up the pressure on Milwaukee with some public comments, but it looks like Antetokounmpo is doing his part to help them succeed too.