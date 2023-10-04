Gilbert Arenas shares 1 downside to Miami Heat culture

As the Miami Heat have enjoyed increased success since 2020, the reputation of their team culture has grown.

Miami has reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four seasons and the NBA Finals twice in that span. The Heat have achieved that level of success despite not having too many huge stars, except for Jimmy Butler.

So what is the key to their success? Many people have been pointing to their team culture, which is known as “Heat Culture.” The Heat Culture is defined by working hard, playing hard, and players being in great physical condition.

Though the team’s culture has resulted in great success for the franchise, Gilbert Arenas says there is a downside to it.

The former three-time NBA All-Star said on his “Gilbert Arenas Show” Monday that the team’s culture is a turnoff to many stars and could prevent them from attracting players in free agency.

“A star player whose been in — like they’ve seen what it is — you’re not gonna get K.D. (Kevin Durant). You’re not gonna convince K.D. to come there and go through, like, ‘I’m a professional already.’ You tryin’ to break me not to go to South Beach? That ain’t me,” Arenas said.

Though Arenas believes the team’s culture turns off some star players, the counter to that is it’s also attractive to certain players. Damian Lillard wanted to be traded to Miami because of the culture. Jimmy Butler loves the way the team operates and what it demands of its players.

Their culture might not be for everyone, but it’s for enough people that they’re able to consistently build a winner.

MOST STARS NOT GOIN’ FOR “HEAT CULTURE.” 🗣️ THAT’S WHY THEY NEVER DO SH*T IN FREE AGENCY. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GE1aZka2Hf — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 2, 2023

H/T Heat Nation