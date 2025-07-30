Gilbert Arenas arrested for for allegedly running illegal poker game

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal high-stakes poker game.

Arenas and five others were arrested Wednesday on a federal indictment alleging that they took part in an illegal gambling business. Arenas is accused of renting out an Encino mansion he owned for the purpose of hosting high-stakes poker games, while the other co-conspirators connected were involved in running the games and collecting money from those who took part.

One of Arenas’ co-conspirators is alleged to be a member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group. All six people facing charges are set to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

Arenas is also charged with lying to federal investigators. He allegedly used the alias “Agent Zero,” his nickname as a player, while hosting the games.

A three-time All-Star, Arenas was a high-end scorer in his prime with the Washington Wizards, but was also known for his erratic off-court behavior. During his retirement, he has become a media figure, and started his own organization to cover multiple sports. He recently spoke about expanding that business by bringing in one big name.

Arenas’ son Alijah is a highly-rated basketball recruit who was set to play for USC this fall before suffering a season-ending injury.