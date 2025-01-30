Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah announces his college decision

Agent Zero’s son has officially decided to fight on.

Alijah Arenas, the 17-year-old son of former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, announced on Thursday that he has decided to play his college basketball at USC. Alijah made the announcement live on his father’s show “Gil’s Arena.”

ALIJAH ARENAS COMMITS TO USC pic.twitter.com/oJ1dPvr32O — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 30, 2025

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Alijah recently reclassified to the recruiting class of 2025. He is a consensus five-star recruit who ranks No. 12 on the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. Alijah currently plays for Chatsworth High School in California and is averaging 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game this year.

Previously, Alijah had announced that his final five schools were USC, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas. The Trojans may have had extra advantages though because of proximity and because of Gilbert’s familiarity with USC coach Eric Musselman. The 43-year-old Gilbert, a three-time NBA All-Star, went to college at Arizona but played in the NBA for Musselman, who was his head coach on the Golden State Warriors from 2002-03.

After going 15-18 last season, longtime USC head coach Andy Enfield left for the same position at SMU, and the Trojans hired Musselman to replace him. Musselman has gone 12-8 overall thus far in his first season in charge, but help will be on the way come 2025-26 in the form of Alijah and four-star recruits Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington. Alijah’s commitment is also welcome news for a Trojans program that just narrowly missed out on another son of a former NBA star.