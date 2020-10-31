Report: Warriors interested in Kelly Oubre trade

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to make a trade within their own division this offseason.

NBA writer Nick Friedell said this week on ESPN’s “The Jump” that the Warriors are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre.

“The name that keeps popping up when you talk to people is Kelly Oubre,” said Friedell, per Bleacher Report. “Can they get him in? What would they have to give up? They have the trade exception for Andre Iguodala as well that expires here in a little bit.”

The 24-year-old Oubre is coming off his best career season. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a game on 35.2 percent three-point shooting. Oubre’s contract with the Suns will expire after next season.

As for the Warriors, they will get Klay Thompson back on the wing next season and also recently traded for Andrew Wiggins. Their depth beyond that is a bit thin however, consisting of players like Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Jordan Poole.

Oubre, who stands 6-foot-7, would be a tremendous fit in Golden State. But the Warriors may not use that trade exception unless they are absolutely sure that Oubre or another similar player is worth it.