Report: Warriors likely to draft Anthony Edwards if available at No. 2

Anthony Edwards is starting to look like a near-lock to go with one of the top two picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this weekend that the Golden State Warriors will likely take the former Georgia star at No. 2 overall if the Minnesota Timberwolves pass on him with the No. 1 choice. Letorneau adds that the Warriors see Edwards as a player who can blossom into a face of a franchise and a multi-time All-Star in the right situation.

There is no guarantee though that the 19-year-old Edwards will be on the board when the Warriors make their pick. Edwards seems like a strong fit in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell too. The options may also be narrowing for the Wolves. James Wiseman reportedly does not want anything to do with them. LaMelo Ball’s draft stock appears to be dipping as well.

Golden State probably needs size more than they need another wing like Edwards, especially with Andrew Wiggins recently arriving as well as Klay Thompson soon returning. But Letourneau suggests that Edwards could make a big two-way impact off the bench for them as a rookie, so there is certainly a strong case for the Warriors to go with him.