Goran Dragic expected to land with Dallas Mavericks?

Could Goran Dragic end up with the Dallas Mavericks? One NBA reporter thinks so.

Dragic was sent by the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in the sign-and-trade deal involving Kyle Lowry. Dragic was with the Heat for six and a half seasons and was heavily recruited to re-sign with them. So he was understandably disappointed to be traded.

Dragic seemed to suggest last month that he wasn’t interested in playing for Toronto.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer said on the Halftime App that he has heard Dragic is expected to be bought out by the Raptors and then sign with the Mavericks.

Dragic is making $19.4 million next season after his option was picked up by Miami. He is set to be a free agent after the season.

The 35-year-old guard averaged 13.4 points per game last season.

Photo: Ailura/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0 AT