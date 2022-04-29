Goran Dragic was happy to see former team eliminated from playoffs

Goran Dragic never really hit it off with Toronto Raptors fans after the team acquired him last offseason, and his latest social media activity will do nothing to improve that relationship.

The Raptors were eliminated from the postseason with a 132-97 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. They had fallen behind 3-0 in the series before winning Game 4 and 5, but the Sixers finished the job in Game 6. Immediately afterward, Dragic tweeted a not-so-subtle reaction.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 29, 2022

Obviously, the veteran guard was pleased to see his former team eliminated. Raptors fans were quick to point out that Dragic’s Brooklyn Nets were just swept by the Boston Celtics, though Dragic did not log a minute in the series. The 35-year-old averaged 7.3 points per game in 16 games with the Nets during the regular season.

Dragic was only with the Raptors for a very brief time. He did not seem pleased that he ended up in Toronto and had to apologize after making some comments about the franchise. Many Raptors fans have held that against him. The latest tweet will not help.