Gordon Hayward reportedly wants out of Boston

Gordon Hayward has battled numerous injuries and not lived up to expectations since he signed with the Boston Celtics in 2017. That is why some believe he would be wise to opt into the final year and $34.1 million remaining on his contract for next season, but it’s possible Hayward does not want to be in Boston anymore.

Ryen Russillo said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that Hayward does not want to opt into the final year of his deal. That meshes with what ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks reported recently, which is that there is buzz Hayward will seek a long-term deal with a new team.

Hayward is 30 and teams will have obvious concerns about his injury history, but he may have an easier time signing a long-term deal this offseason than he would next year. The 2020-21 season is expected to be shortened, which could result in the salary cap decreasing. Next year’s free agent class is also considered loaded.

Hayward was a huge signing for the Celtics, but he has not lived up to the hype. While he had a solid season this year with 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, he’s basically the fourth option for the team now behind Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown. We know of at least one team that is interested in trading for Hayward if he opts in, so that could also be an option for both him and the Celtics.