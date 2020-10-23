Report: Pacers interested in Gordon Hayward trade

Gordon Hayward could soon be back to playing basketball in Indianapolis.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that some within the Indiana Pacers organization have interest in trading for Hayward. But Begley adds that it is unknown if the Boston Celtics are open to moving him.

Hayward, 30, attended college at Butler University, fewer than ten miles away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He just completed his second full season with the Celtics, posting healthy averages of 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Hayward is expected to pick up his $34.2 million player option for 2020-21.

The Pacers are facing uncertainty with the future of their current star wing. Acquiring another one like Hayward would probably be their ideal scenario.