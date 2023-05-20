Grant Williams pulled a Dillon Brooks in Game 2 against Heat

Grant Williams pulled a Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, and that’s not a good thing.

Williams’ Boston Celtics lost 111-105 to the Miami Heat to fall behind 0-2 in their series. The Celtics led by 12 points with 10:35 left in the game, but things went awry after Williams started to poke the bear.

With 6:37 left, Williams made a 3-pointer to put Boston up 96-87. He started taunting Jimmy Butler afterwards. The next time down the court, Butler responded with a bucket, and the two players butted heads like a couple of rams fighting for dominance.

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams getting in each other's faces pic.twitter.com/LdME6wCNOb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 20, 2023

It seems like Williams’ move of bravado was not too wise.

Much like how things went for Brooks when he poked the metaphorical LeBron James bear in the Grizzlies-Lakers series during the first round, Williams woke up Butler and the Heat, who then went on a big run to come back and win the game.

After Williams’ trash talk, the Celtics got outscored 24-9.

Heat went on a 24-9 run after this Jimmy-Grant Williams incident Life comes at you fast 😅 pic.twitter.com/O6UQHVmxS7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2023

Williams apparently started to celebrate a little too early. Next time he shouldn’t start to talk until after his team wins the series.