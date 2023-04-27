Grayson Allen commits big blunder at end of Bucks’ season-ending loss

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season has come to an end, and Grayson Allen’s last shot attempt sure left a lot to be desired.

The Bucks lost 128-126 in overtime of Game 5 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, ending the best-of-seven series. With the game on the line, Giannis Antetokounmpo was being defended and passed the ball to Khris Middleton, who gave it to Allen with 2.3 seconds left.

Allen made his move towards the basket but then forgot to get a shot off before time expired.

“It’s Grayson Allen time” -Grayson Allenpic.twitter.com/iOcuBRXwMw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2023

What a terrible way for your season to end. At least go down swinging rather than taking the third strike like Allen did by forgetting to shoot.

Grayson Allen as time ran out on the Bucks’ season 🫣pic.twitter.com/XLtRTgYarz — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 27, 2023

Grayson Allen with the season on the line and deciding not to shoot the ball pic.twitter.com/8HGbkB2b1s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2023

HOW DO YOU LOSE LIKE THAT?!?? Grayson Allen dribbling the clock out like he is Bob Cousy haha. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) April 27, 2023

I didn't see the Bucks losing because Grayson Allen refused to shoot — Depressed Onion Cutting Itself (@PoseidonsFist) April 27, 2023

Live look at Grayson Allen with 2 seconds left : pic.twitter.com/wvkgo2qMcv — PeeWeeDaPlug (@PeeWeeDaPlug) April 27, 2023

Miami is now the sixth No. 8 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs. They didn’t just win either; they eliminated the Bucks in five games. That’s a statement.