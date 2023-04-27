 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 26, 2023

Grayson Allen commits big blunder at end of Bucks’ season-ending loss

April 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Grayson Allen holds the ball

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season has come to an end, and Grayson Allen’s last shot attempt sure left a lot to be desired.

The Bucks lost 128-126 in overtime of Game 5 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, ending the best-of-seven series. With the game on the line, Giannis Antetokounmpo was being defended and passed the ball to Khris Middleton, who gave it to Allen with 2.3 seconds left.

Allen made his move towards the basket but then forgot to get a shot off before time expired.

What a terrible way for your season to end. At least go down swinging rather than taking the third strike like Allen did by forgetting to shoot.

Miami is now the sixth No. 8 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs. They didn’t just win either; they eliminated the Bucks in five games. That’s a statement.

Article Tags

Grayson AllenNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus