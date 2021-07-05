Look: Great image of NBA Finals goes viral

The NBA Finals is set to begin on Tuesday night, and we officially have the perfect image to accompany the showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

After the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, an awesome image showing a buck with the sun setting (or rising) between his antlers went viral. It had more than 30,000 retweets and more than 230,000 likes as of Monday morning.

The 2021 NBA finals pic.twitter.com/81e229a5yY — Jake Reetz (@jajareetz) July 4, 2021

It’s not often that a single image from nature can suit the NBA Finals so perfectly.

The Suns will host the Bucks in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Phoenix has had several extra days of rest after eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out with a knee injury and is considered day-to-day, but it sounds like he is trending toward playing.